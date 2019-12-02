Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, October 2019

Operational Highlights

• In October, more than 3,392 m3 (1127 mt) of relief items were stored on behalf of 18 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali and Teknaflogistics hubs in the Cox’s Bazar district.

• The Logistics Sector conducted two trainings for partners with a total of 40 participants; one warehouse preparedness drill provided in Bangla with 21 participants, and the third Basic Humanitarian Logistics Course offered in 2019 which gathered 19 participants.

• Four TEU temperature-controlled containers are currently in use by partners for the storage of health supplies.