Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, November 2020

Highlights

• In November, 941 m3 (1818 mt) of relief items were received into common storage on behalf of eight organisations making it a total of 6039 m3 of relief items stored on behalf of 20 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, Unchiprang, Teknaf and COVID-19 Special Hub in Cox’s Bazar district.

• The Logistics Sector in partnership with Humanity & Inclusion - Atlas Logistique (HI-Atlas) transported 6817 m3 (1987 mt) of relief items for 19 organisations including UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs, where 704 trucks were used.

• International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) requested WFP through the Logistics Sector for Medical Chest Refrigerators as loans for operational support and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) requested one 20x10 sized Mobile Storage Unit (MSU) for operational support in their Ukhiya Field Office.

• The Logistics Sector supported World Food Programme (WFP) to install a MSU in Camp 23, Shamlapur and dismantle one in Camp 2W.

• Cargo including tarpaulins, masks and cement were received from IFRC, Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) and Site Maintenance and Engineering Project (SMEP), and school bags, school-in-a-boxes, Mama Kits and cement were dispatched for United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Research, Training and Management International (RTMI) and SMEP.

• The Logistics Sector loaned out one generator to WFP.