Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, May 2020

Highlights

In May, 855 m3 of relief items were received into common storage on behalf of 5 organisations making it a total of 4,096 m3 of relief items stored on behalf of 17 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, Unchiprang and Teknaf logistics hubs in Cox’s Bazar district.

HI/Atlas Logistique started the storage services in Unchiprang and transportation service in Cox’s Bazar district under the Logistics Sector. In May, 612 m3 (74 mt) relief items were transported for five organisations.

The Logistics Sector received a shipment of COVID-19 response cargo including 40 accommodation units, 10 generators and 5 ablution units at the Madhuchara Logistics hub that were flown into Chittagong airport from UNHRD Kuala Lumpur on behalf of WFP, UNHCR and IOM.

A total of 170 litres of hand sanitiser was distributed to two organisations to facilitate office hygiene and staff wellbeing in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Logistics Sector loaned one generator to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to support the Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) Isolation Treatment Centre in Camp Shamlapur.

To contain the effects of Cyclone Amphan and minimise losses, the Logistics Sector partially activated the 72 hours Cyclone Preparedness Plan. As part of the plan, cargo stored inside the Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) were wrapped with tarpaulin, ropes & cement blocks and anchored to be protected against landfall. In addition to that, MSUs/Prefabs were secured with concrete blocks from four sides and drainage was cleared from the warehouses.

Six MSUs have been erected in the Cox’s Bazar COVID-19 special hub. The Logistics Sector has received a request from UNICEF for the storage of 400 boxes of medicine totalling a volume of 100 m3 at the special hub.