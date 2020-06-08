Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, May 2020
Highlights
In May, 855 m3 of relief items were received into common storage on behalf of 5 organisations making it a total of 4,096 m3 of relief items stored on behalf of 17 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, Unchiprang and Teknaf logistics hubs in Cox’s Bazar district.
HI/Atlas Logistique started the storage services in Unchiprang and transportation service in Cox’s Bazar district under the Logistics Sector. In May, 612 m3 (74 mt) relief items were transported for five organisations.
The Logistics Sector has adapted its Concept of Operations (ConOps) to the specific needs of the humanitarian community. The ConOps Map and Standard Operating Procedures for COVID-19 related Storage and Transport services have been published on the Logistics Sector Bangladesh webpage.
The Logistics Sector received a shipment of COVID-19 response cargo including 40 accommodation units, 10 generators and 5 ablution units at the Madhuchara Logistics hub that were flown into Chittagong airport from UNHRD Kuala Lumpur on behalf of WFP, UNHCR and IOM.
A total of 170 litres of hand sanitiser was distributed to two organisations to facilitate office hygiene and staff wellbeing in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Logistics Sector loaned one generator to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) to support the Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) Isolation Treatment Centre in Camp Shamlapur.
To contain the effects of Cyclone Amphan and minimise losses, the Logistics Sector partially activated the 72 hours Cyclone Preparedness Plan. As part of the plan, cargo stored inside the Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) were wrapped with tarpaulin, ropes & cement blocks and anchored to be protected against landfall. In addition to that, MSUs/Prefabs were secured with concrete blocks from four sides and drainage was cleared from the warehouses.
Six MSUs have been erected in the Cox’s Bazar COVID-19 special hub. The Logistics Sector has received a request from UNICEF for the storage of 400 boxes of medicine totalling a volume of 100 m3 at the special hub.
In support of the Government of Bangladesh, the Logistics Sector has prepared and shared a guidance document illustrating how physical distance can be achieved in vehicles. The information provided in the document reflects measures recommended by the Government Of Bangladesh (GoB) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to minimise the risk of coronavirus transmission.