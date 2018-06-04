04 Jun 2018

Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, May 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Logistics and Engineering Hub in Madhu Chara is now partly operational with four MSUs available for common storage service(s), provided through he World Food Programme (WFP) as lead agency. The hub is expected to be under construction until the end of June 2018.

• The Logistics Sector common storage services in Leda, Teknaf will be managed by HI/Atlas Logistics and is scheduled to become operational in early June 2018.

• The Logistics Sector has developped an Access Constraints map detailing physical road access constraints throughout Cox’s Bazar district, including the roads within the Kutapalong Camp. The map will be updated and shared via the Logistics Sector website and dedicated mailing list as frequently as needed to ensure information on physical road access constraints within the Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilla’s is available to the humanitarian community

