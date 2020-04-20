Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, March 2020

Highlights

• In March, 612 m3 of relief items were received into common storage on behalf of seven organisations making it a total of 3,780 m3 of relief items stored on behalf of 17 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, and Teknaf logistics hubs in Cox’s Bazar district.

• A total of 1130 litres of hand sanitiser was distributed to 27 organisations including national NGOs, INGOs, and UN agencies to facilitate office hygiene and staff wellbeing in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

• The Cargo Limit Recommendation Inside Camps guidance has been translated into Bangla to reach a wider audience and published.

• To ensure that our staff and support staff will remain healthy during the current outbreak of COVID-19, our team at the Madhu Chara hub conducted an information session on hygiene measures such as handwashing.

• Technical support was provided to World Concern and two refugee housing units were loaned out to the International Rescue Committee.