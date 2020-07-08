Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, June 2020

Highlights

• In June, 655 m3 of relief items were received into common storage on behalf of seven organisations making it a total of 4260 m3 of relief items stored on behalf of 19 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, Unchiprang, Teknaf and COVID19 Special Hub in Cox’s Bazar district.

• The Cox’s Bazar COVID-19 Special Hub comprising five MSUs with an area of 1280 m2 and temperature-controlled storage with an area of 370 m2 , is now open for all humanitarian agencies. It has been handed over to Handicap InternationalAtlas Logistique. The hub received four consignments including oxygen and PPE items (gowns and surgical masks) from three partners including Food for the Hungry (FH), World Food Programme (WFP) and Humanity & Inclusion (HI).

• The Logistics Sector in partnership with HI-Atlas transported 2118 m3 (1131 mt) of relief items for 12 organisations including UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs, where 308 trucks were used.

• A total of three blog posts were published on the Logistics Sector Bangladesh webpage including Cyclone Preparedness,

Humanitarian Access Project and Sector Coordinator’s experience.

• The second sea shipment for interagency COVID-19-related cargo was received at Madhu Chara Logistics Hub from Kuala Lumpur. Beside the Logistics Sector, cargo recipients include WFP and IOM.

• Ten data logger were loaned out to UNICEF, and two sets of MSUs which are being used as Isolation Centres in Ramu Cantonment were loaned out to the Army.

• A total of 80 litres of hand sanitiser was distributed to two organisations to facilitate office hygiene and staff wellbeing.