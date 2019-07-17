17 Jul 2019

Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 17 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (349.22 KB)

Background

In 2019, the Logistics Sector continues to work with partners to address common logistics gaps and challenges in Cox’s Bazar, to ensure efficient humanitarian responses. The Rohingya response strategy maintainsfocus on strengthening collaboration amongst partners, facilitating access to common logistics services, synchronizing logistics decisions, producing and sharing key information and enabling partner’s logistics operations. With the upcoming Cyclone season, the Logistics Sector has been focusing its efforts on planning and enforcing capacity-strengthening and preparedness activities. Moreover, to ensure partner’s effective decision making, the Logistics Sector provides technical logistics advice to organisations facing supply chain challenges, as they plan to reach the 1.2 million people in need of assistance in Cox’s Bazar.

Operational Highlights

In June, more than 3485 m3 of relief items were stored in Madhu Chara, Balukhali and Teknaf logistics hubs in the Cox’s Bazar district, on behalf of 17 organisations.

A Logistics Sector partner warehouse capacity assessment survey was launched. Data will be used to assess the current gaps and reflect storage availability for planning purposes

In close collaboration with the Site Maintenance and Engineering Project (SMEP),the Logistics Sector is mapping speed bumps in an effort to control traffic flow inside the camps.

