Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, July 2020

Highlights

• In July, 630 m3 of relief items were received into common storage on behalf of six organisations making it a total of 4045 m3 of relief items stored on behalf of 15 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, Unchiprang, Teknaf and COVID-19 Special Hub in Cox’s Bazar district.

• The Logistics Sector in partnership with Humanity & Inclusion- Atlas Logistique (HI-Atlas) transported 3072 m3 (488 mt) of relief items for 13 organisations including UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs, where 207 trucks were used.

• The Cox’s Bazar COVID-19 special hub received 10,000 protective gowns from China on behalf of the World Food Programme (WFP) that were donated by the Join Together Society in Korea using the WFP Global Aviation Service for the COVID-19 response in Cox’s Bazar.

• The Midterm satisfaction survey result showed that 97% of the respondents are satisfied or very satisfied with the activities in coordination, information management and common services. Coordination and Information Management received a 100% satisfaction rate and common service received a 91.3% satisfaction rate.

• The Logistic Sector loaned a 22 KVA generator to the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Shamlapur, Camp 23 and a 15 KVA generator was loaned to Save the Children (SCI) in Camp 21. Both generators were loaned to support the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITCs).

• Two 10x24m MSUs, two 2.2KVA generators and one 15KVA generator were prepositioned in Balukhali Logistics hub for Monsoon preparedness.

• The Logistics Sector’s received Relief International to visit the Madhuchara Logistics hub for the hub management overview and trained their staff with good hub practices.

• A total of 50 litres of hand sanitiser was distributed to one organisation to facilitate office hygiene and staff wellbeing.