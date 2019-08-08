Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, July 2019

Operational Highlights

•In July, more than 3600m3of relief items were stored in Madhu Chara, Balukhali and Teknaf logistics hubs in the Cox’s Bazar district, on behalf of17organisations.

•The Logistics Sector held a Customs Workshop on 7 July 2019. The event was co-hosted by Logistics Emergency Team (LET) partners UPS and Agility. 35 participants from 21 different humanitarian organisationswere in attendance.

•The Logistics Sector 6-month User Satisfaction Survey was launched; results havebeen shared with partners.

•The Logistics Sector received six20 ft temperature-controlled containersat the Madhu Chara hub.