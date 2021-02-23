Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, January 2021
Highlights
- In January 2021, 144 m3 of relief items were received into common storage on behalf of two organisations and a total of 5565m3 of relief items were stored on behalf of 19 organisations in: Madhu Chara, Balukhali, Unchiprang, Teknaf and the COVID-19 Special Hub in Cox’s Bazar district.
- The Logistics Sector, in partnership with Humanity & Inclusion - Atlas Logistique (HI-Atlas), transported 2136 m3 (704 mt) of relief items on behalf of 16 organisations, including INGOs and NGOs, 219 trucks were used.
- The first in-person training of the year focused on “Warehouse Management and Inventory Management”. The training was attended by 28 participants, including 5 women, from 27 organisations.
- HI-Atlas conducted three trainings for suppliers and daily workers on: gesture & posture, cyclone preparedness and supplier training. In total, 50 daily workers and suppliers were trained.
- The Logistics Sector and HI-Atlas are working on the closing of the COVID special warehouse at Sea Palace by end of February 2021. Related-activities include transport and normal and temperature-controlled storage. The Logistics Sector is providing information sharing and coordination support activities to respond to partners’ transport needs. The availability of a temperature controlled storage facility has been communicated to partners, interested partners can reach out to the Logistics Sector.
- A survey to collect feedbacks and suggestions from partners on coordination meetings and training opportunities has been circulated.