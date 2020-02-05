Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, January 2020

Highlights

• In January, more than 3,600m3 of relief items were stored on behalf of 17 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, and Teknaf logistics hubs in Cox’s Bazar district.

• The Logistics Sector published the results of the Year End Annual Satisfaction Survey 2019. The survey collected user satisfaction ratings on all Logistics Sector activities: coordination, information management, common storage provision, and preparedness. The survey is one of the main monitoring tools for Logistics Sector performance.

• The Logistics Sector road assessment exercise mapped an additional 28 km of roads in the camps, bringing the total kilometres assessed to 154 km. This data will eventually be integrated into the development of expanded mapping tools to assist partners in activity planning.

• The Logistics Sector provided guidance for limiting truck size and cargo weight within the camps via the Cargo Limit Recommendations document to reduce accidents and decrease road deterioration. The guidance has been finalized and endorsed by the Head of Sub Office Group, the Site Management Sector, and the Inter Sector Coordination Group.

• The Logistics Sector kick-started 2020 with three trainings for partners in January. A total of 31 participants attended from 11 organisations. The trainings included a Cyclone Preparedness Training with nine participants and an MSU Erection Training with ten participants, both held in the Balukhali logistics hub;as well asaBasic Humanitarian Logistics Training with 12 participants, held in the Madhu Chara Logistics and Engineering Hub.