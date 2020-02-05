05 Feb 2020

Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, January 2020

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 05 Feb 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (422.96 KB)

Highlights

• In January, more than 3,600m3 of relief items were stored on behalf of 17 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, and Teknaf logistics hubs in Cox’s Bazar district.

• The Logistics Sector published the results of the Year End Annual Satisfaction Survey 2019. The survey collected user satisfaction ratings on all Logistics Sector activities: coordination, information management, common storage provision, and preparedness. The survey is one of the main monitoring tools for Logistics Sector performance.

• The Logistics Sector road assessment exercise mapped an additional 28 km of roads in the camps, bringing the total kilometres assessed to 154 km. This data will eventually be integrated into the development of expanded mapping tools to assist partners in activity planning.

• The Logistics Sector provided guidance for limiting truck size and cargo weight within the camps via the Cargo Limit Recommendations document to reduce accidents and decrease road deterioration. The guidance has been finalized and endorsed by the Head of Sub Office Group, the Site Management Sector, and the Inter Sector Coordination Group.

• The Logistics Sector kick-started 2020 with three trainings for partners in January. A total of 31 participants attended from 11 organisations. The trainings included a Cyclone Preparedness Training with nine participants and an MSU Erection Training with ten participants, both held in the Balukhali logistics hub;as well asaBasic Humanitarian Logistics Training with 12 participants, held in the Madhu Chara Logistics and Engineering Hub.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.