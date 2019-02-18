Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, January 2019

BACKGROUND

With the Rohingya response entering another year the Logistics Sector continues to work with partners to address common logistics gaps and challenges in Cox’s Bazar in an effort to ensure that limited logistics resources are able to be accessed and utilised efficiently by the humanitarian community. The Logistics Sector aims to progressively increase focus on providing decision support tools to local supply chains to facilitate organizations as they plan to reach the 1.2 million people in need of assistance in Cox’s Bazar.

The Logistics Sector response strategy continues to focus on strengthening collaboration among partners, synchronizing logistics decisions, producing and sharing key information and enabling partner’s logistics operations. Moreover, while coordination efforts, common services and information products remain at full capacity, additional efforts are planned on capacity-strengthening and preparedness.

HIGHLIGHTS

 During January, more than 3,973 m3 of relief items were stored in the logistics hubs in Madhu Chara and Teknaf in Cox’s Bazar district. Amongst the items were cholera kits, hygiene kits, jerrycans and cement on behalf of ten organizations.

 On 29-30 January, Logistics Sector held the first Basic Humanitarian Logistics Course (BHLC) session at Madhu Chara Logistics and Engineering Hub. During the course of two days, 26 participants from 21 different organizations, including NNGOs, INGOs and UN Agencies discussed tools and techniques to better address their logistics challenges as well as logistics and supply chain best practices in the humanitarian context.

 As part of its 2019 focus on enhanced decision support information, Logistics Capacity Assessment (LCA) are being updated with partner’ support. In January, local landside transportation and labour capacity in Cox’s Bazar were assessed while fuel is underway. Logistics Sector has been working closely with partners to support logisticians to take better informed procurement decisions.

 The 2018 Year End Annual User Survey was conducted at the end of 2018, with input requested from all Logitics Sector partners.

Overall satisfaction with the Logistics Sector coordination, information management and service provision was at 84%.