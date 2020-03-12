Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, February 2020

Highlights

• In February, 1,544 m3 of relief items were received into common storageon behalf of 4 organisations making it a total of 4,316 m3 of relief items stored on behalf of 16 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, and Teknaf logistics hubs in Cox’s Bazar district.

• The Logistics Sector road assessment exercise has mapped 340 km out of the expected total of 600 km of roads inside the camps, including their elevation and width. The exercise has covered all the primary roads and is gradually moving towards secondary roads.

• The Logistics Sector conducted two trainings in February; one MSU set-up training in Bangla with 9 participants in the DRC Ukhiya warehouse and one Medical Commodities and Warehouse Management training facilitated by IOM and WHO with 20 participants from 18 organisations.

• A summary of traffic count data was presented to Logistics Sector partners showing seven locations (five entry points and two locations) that had been monitored by the type of vehicles and traffic fluctuation times experienced over the past two months.

• A Log.ie workshop was held on 19 February. 18 participants from 10 different organisations gathered for a live demonstration of the information and data collection tool. Together, they identified and discussed logistics gaps and learned about the preparedness project.