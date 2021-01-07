Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, December 2020

Highlights

• In December, 1033 m3 (840 mt) of relief items were received into common storage on behalf of 11 organisations making it a total of 6062 m3 of relief items stored on behalf of 20 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, Unchiprang, Teknaf and COVID-19 Special Hub in Cox’s Bazar district.

• The Logistics Sector in partnership with Humanity & Inclusion - Atlas Logistique (HI-Atlas) transported 8997 m3 (2486 mt) of relief items for 20 organisations including UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs, where 774 trucks were used.

• Joint Response Plan (JRP) Portfolio presentation was made to the Sector Lead Agencies, Donors and the Government.

• A Generator, a Medical Chest Refrigerator and a Mobile Storage Unit (MSU) have been loaned out to World Food Programme (WFP), Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) respectively for operational support. The Sector also supported IFRC to erect a 10x20 MSU in Rajapalong.

• The Logistics Sector completed reception of 40,000 tarpaulins as well as 10,000 pieces of cement from IFRC and WFP – SMEP respectively. Furthermore, the Logistics Sector received a cargo including Face Masks, Isolation Gowns, Face Shields and dustbins from MSF and WHO.

• UNICEF’s country team visited Madhu Chara & Balukhali Logistics Hubs to count UNICEF’s stock as part of their Year End Physical Verification.

• The Logistics Sector provided technical support to Supply Chain to dismantle one of their MSUs at Sea Palace and to WFP Retail Unit with their retail-in-a-box effort in Shamlapur.

• A representative from the Logistics Sector attended the Civil-Military Coordination Meeting at the Ukhiya Military Coordination Cell where all tSectors shared their updates on the Joint Response Plan (JRP).

• The Logistics Sector supported Terre Des Hommes moving 7 containers from Ukhiya warehouse to Teknaf Warehouse and Ukhiya Sub-office.

• The Logistics Sector provided support dismantling one 10x24 MSU for Action Against Hunger (ACF) in Kutupalong.