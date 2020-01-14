Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, December 2019

Background

In 2019, the Logistics Sector continues to work with partners to address common logistics gaps and challenges in Cox’s Bazar and ensure an efficient humanitarian response. The Rohingya response strategy maintains focus on strengthening collaboration amongst partners, facilitating access to common logistics services, synchronising logistics decisions, producing and sharing key information, and supporting partners’ logistics operations. To support effective decision making, the Logistics Sector has provided technical logistics advice and assisted with access to facilities for organisations facing supply chain challenges.

Operational Highlights