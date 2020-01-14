14 Jan 2020

Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, December 2019

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 31 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (282.01 KB)

Background

In 2019, the Logistics Sector continues to work with partners to address common logistics gaps and challenges in Cox’s Bazar and ensure an efficient humanitarian response. The Rohingya response strategy maintains focus on strengthening collaboration amongst partners, facilitating access to common logistics services, synchronising logistics decisions, producing and sharing key information, and supporting partners’ logistics operations. To support effective decision making, the Logistics Sector has provided technical logistics advice and assisted with access to facilities for organisations facing supply chain challenges.

Operational Highlights

  • In December, more than 3,048 m3 (1029 mt) of relief items were stored on behalf of 16 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, and Teknaf logistics hubs in Cox’s Bazar district.
  • The Logistics Sector launched its 2019 Year End Satisfaction Survey to collect data on all Logistics Sector activities: coordination, information management, common storage provision, and preparedness. The survey is one of the main monitoring tools for Logistics Sector performance.
  • A total of 126 km of roads inside the camps have been assessed by the Logistics Sector team. The final product of the road assessment will be the shapefile data and geospatial information to help partners with mapping and planning.
  • The Food Security Sector, Shelter Sector, Site Management Sector, and Logistics Sector held a meeting to align communication with partners regarding the truck payload limitation inside the camp implemented by the Armed Forced Division (AFD).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.