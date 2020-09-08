Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, August 2020

Highlights

• In August, 987 m3 of relief items were received into common storage on behalf of seven organisations making it a total of 4312 m3 of relief items stored on behalf of 14 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, Unchiprang, Teknaf and COVID-19 Special Hub in Cox’s Bazar district.

• The Logistics Sector in partnership with Humanity & Inclusion - Atlas Logistique (HI-Atlas) transported 3441 m3 of relief items for 15 organisations including UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs, where 356 trucks were used.

• 8,500 pieces of Disposable Isolation Gowns from the donation made by Join Together Society (JTS) in South Korea have been handed over to the Health Sector for use in Isolation and Treatment Centres in the camps. The gowns have been distributed to the Health Sector partners.

• The Logistics Sector supported Hope Foundation hospital with heavy machinery crane and flat belt to move two of their containers to the camp hospital.

• Logistics Sector received six solar direct drive vaccine refrigerator from Copenhagen for cold storage of vaccines and medicine requiring cold storage. The refrigerators are in the process of customs clearance in Dhaka airport. The refrigerators will be placed in the Logistics Sector hubs in Madhu Chara and Cox’s Bazar for common storage services and can be loaned out to the Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITCs) upon request.

• Provided generator servicing service to the generators that were loaned by the Logistic Sector through the World Food Programme (WFP). Servicing included changing spare parts (gas, fuel & air filter) and regular maintenance of the generator. WFP/Logistics Sector electrician also trained the partners on changing oil, filter, regular maintenance and record-keeping.

• Loaned pallets to Médecins Sans Frontièresfor their operation support.

• Dr Kai von Harbou, Head of the World Health Organization (WHO) Cox’s Bazar Emergency Sub-Office, visited the Cox’s Bazar COVID-19 special hub along with his team. Dr Kai von Harbou declared that he had been impressed with the arrangement for storage and temperature-controlled storage.