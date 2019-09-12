Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, August 2019

Operational Highlights

• In August, more than 3429m3 of relief items were stored in Madhu Chara, Balukhali and Teknaf logistics hubs in the Cox’s Bazar district, on behalf of 16 organisations.

• The Logistics Sector’s latest Concept of Operations and Map were shared on the Logistics Cluster website.

• Results from the 2019 Warehouse Capacity Assessment, which received 25 responses from partner organisations, were shared.

• SixTEU temperature-controlled containers at the Madhu Chara Logistics and Engineering hub are now open for free-to-use common storage for all humanitarian partners