Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, April 2020

Highlights

In April, 185 m3 of relief items were received into common storage on behalf of two organisations making it a total of 3399 m3 of relief items stored on behalf of 18 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, and Teknaf logistics hubs in Cox’s Bazar district.

The Logistics Sector, in collaboration with WFP, launched the Humanitarian Access Project to support the Government authorities, including military and police, to facilitate access to the camps for the humanitarian agencies. It is a fully digitized system which minimizes delays and bottlenecks due to multiple vehicle checkpoints on the way to the camps. Currently, approximately 3,411 humanitarian vehicles from 126 organizations have QR codes for quick tracking/scanning.

A total of 320 litres of hand sanitiser was distributed to twelve organisations including national NGOs, INGOs, and UN agencies to facilitate office hygiene and staff wellbeing in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In response to COVID-19 outbreak, the Logistics Sector entered into a partnership with HI/ ATLAS Logistique through WFP MoU, to provide common storage in Cox’s Bazar and local transport of medical materials to Isolation and Treatment Centres. The new common services in Cox’s Bazar are intended to start by mid-May.