16 Jan 2019

Bangladesh - Rohingya Response Operation Overview, Annual Overview - 2018

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 16 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.02 MB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • During the course of 2018, The Logistics Sector Service has handled a total of 21,097m3 of cargo for 23 organisations.

  • The Logistics Sector facilitated five training sessions during the year training over 80 people representing 13 humanitarian organizations.

  • As part of the Cyclone Response Planning for Cox’s Bazar, the Logistics Sector developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for preparing stored relief items and Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) and trained logisticians on how to implement them.

BACKGROUND

In support of the Bangladesh government-led response, the World Food Programme (WFP) co-chair the Logistics Sector in Bangladesh to support humanitarian organisations responding to the Rohingya crisis. As result of the large sudden influx of Myanmar nationals in 2017 and the saturation of basic services in Cox’s Bazar area, a total of 1.3million people were in need of assistance (ISCG JRP 2018).

The Logistics Sector aims at enhancing the logistics response through coordination of logistics efforts, provision of services in commonly identified gaps and shared information and best practices. Since the start of the operation in September 2017, the Logistics Sector in Bangladesh has supported humanitarian organisations by ensuring that critical logistics services are available and that an uninterrupted supply of relief materials for programmatic interventions conducted by the humanitarian community.

A Logistics Sector Coordination and Information Management cell has been established in Cox’s Bazar to support logistics managers and operations personnel in implementing relief programmes in south-east Bangladesh, the area most affected by the influx of Rohingya. The Logistics Sector, through WFP, is making available free-to-use storage service in Ukhiya Upazila; providing access to logistics support equipment through loan agreements, and common storage services in Teknaf Upazila be managed by HI/Atlas Logistics

