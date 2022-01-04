Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response - Protection Focal Points Briefing Notes (January 2022)
Attachments
(Excerpt)
II. Protection Sector Objectives and Key activities (based on the JRP 2022 Document)
Enhancing continuous registration and documentation. Identification and response to vulnerable individuals. Access to Justice.
Registration and documentation. Ensuring the implementation of harmonized systems to record divorces, marriage, birth, death and address lost cards, modification of data showing specific vulnerability (people with disabilities, single-headed households, elderly, etc..).
Individual protection case management. Identification and response to vulnerable individuals (counselling, Psychological First Aid, targeted assistance/services for vulnerable individuals including persons living with disabilities and the elderly, referrals, family reunification, Psychosocial support, response to trafficking and smuggled survivors, and legal) through direct assistance and referrals through pathway established at the camp level, in close coordination with key stakeholders, including CiCs office, Child Protection, GBV FPs and other Sectors/WGs.
Conduct needs assessments in consultation with CiCs, protection partners, sectors and the community as to identify protection priorities that supports protection programing.
Access to justice as to enhance formal and informal justice mechanisms in close collaboration with the authorities. Provision of legal counselling and legal aid. Informing refugees on their rights and obligations under international and Bangladesh law through counselling and legal awareness sessions. Address Housing, Land Property issues through mediation and alterative dispute resolutions.
Anti-Trafficking interventions: Awareness raising, rescuing and reintegrating survivors, supporting identification and assistance, and providing legal services in line with the government's National Antitrafficking Plan.
Community-based protection and outreach programs
Community Outreach and engagement to assess needs of the community, in particular access to specialized services for persons at heightened risk who have diverse needs and vulnerabilities.
Effective utilization of multi-purpose community centers to enhance community resilience and copying mechanisms through skills transfer with the aim of mitigating exposure to risks, strengthening the resilience of affected communities.
Work with community representatives/leaders, Imams, community-based committees, and volunteers in-order to build their capacity to address the community’s needs.
Developing context specific action plan and support the community-based protection committees to implement the action plan.
Communication with the affected populations through participatory approach to listen and receive feedback and recommendations from the community on programs.
Supporting community self-protection mechanisms through resilience and capacity activities and support the extremely vulnerable individuals, particularly during COVID and disasters.
Awareness raising and protection messaging. Ensure the community have access to life-saving protection information and information related to protection assistance and services, including COVID-19 and disaster related protection risks.
Engage community-based protection structures in developing and disseminating protection Information Education and Communication materials.
Prioritized and strengthened programs between refugees and host communities, to diffuse potential tensions
Coordination and Protection trainings
Regular update of service maps to strengthen coordination and establish functional referral pathways to ensure access to protection services and assistance.
Strengthen coordination initiatives with the authorities including CiCs, law enforcement authorities/administration of justice and service providers on activities related to protection.
Support protection partners to coordinate closely with government, other Sectors/WGs, and service providers.
Strengthen coordination of protection actors at the camp level for a predictable, consistent effective protection response.
Work closely with partners who are members of Age and Disability and Gender Diverse Population Working Groups as to have clear mapping of vulnerable individuals and ensure that critical services and assistance are delivered on time especially during emergencies.
Strengthen collaboration between refugees, host communities and law enforcement authorities. Be part of consultative meetings organized to bring communities together.