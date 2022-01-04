Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response - Protection Focal Points Briefing Notes (January 2022)

(Excerpt)

II. Protection Sector Objectives and Key activities (based on the JRP 2022 Document)

Enhancing continuous registration and documentation. Identification and response to vulnerable individuals. Access to Justice.

Registration and documentation. Ensuring the implementation of harmonized systems to record divorces, marriage, birth, death and address lost cards, modification of data showing specific vulnerability (people with disabilities, single-headed households, elderly, etc..).

Individual protection case management. Identification and response to vulnerable individuals (counselling, Psychological First Aid, targeted assistance/services for vulnerable individuals including persons living with disabilities and the elderly, referrals, family reunification, Psychosocial support, response to trafficking and smuggled survivors, and legal) through direct assistance and referrals through pathway established at the camp level, in close coordination with key stakeholders, including CiCs office, Child Protection, GBV FPs and other Sectors/WGs.

Conduct needs assessments in consultation with CiCs, protection partners, sectors and the community as to identify protection priorities that supports protection programing.

Access to justice as to enhance formal and informal justice mechanisms in close collaboration with the authorities. Provision of legal counselling and legal aid. Informing refugees on their rights and obligations under international and Bangladesh law through counselling and legal awareness sessions. Address Housing, Land Property issues through mediation and alterative dispute resolutions.