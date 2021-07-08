Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response Factsheet - WASH (April 2021)
Attachments
Progress (March - April 2021)
The construction of the Faecal Sludge Treatment plant of capacity 6 cubic meters per day and its Intermediate Faecal Sludge Transfer Network in Camp 21 was completed. The plant is expected to serve some 5,000 individuals. The plant and network shall ensure that human faecal waste is safely transferred, treated, and disposed of to reduce public health risks.
The joint UNHCR-MSF construction of a centralized Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant with a capacity 180 cubic meters per day in Kutupalong is ongoing and will be completed by October 2021. The plant, together with the planned intermediate Fecal Sludge Transfer Network, will ensure a sustainable management system for fecal sludge from Kutupalong Registered Camp, Camps 1E, 1W, 2E, 2W and the immediate host community areas.
In response to the seasonal drought in Teknaf, UNHCR completed the newly drilled borehole and the setup of a new pipeline to connect the water source to the existing water distribution system in Camp 26 is underway. In addition, the excavation of an existing surface reservoir in Camp 26 to get an additional 2,300m3 additional volume of water is ongoing.
As part of the response to the devastating fire in Camps 8W, 8E and 9 on 22 March, together with partners, UNHCR distributed more than 1,200,000 liters of water (benefiting some 10,000 refugees daily) and 11,000 jerry cans to affected families. UNHCR also supported the activities of the WASH sector including through the removal of faecal sludge. The construction of 28 emergency latrines and emergency tap stands was also completed in the affected camps.
Challenges
Some operational partners are having funding challenges which may impact their Water and Sanitation (WASH) service delivery, as such UNHCR may need to expand operations to cover gaps.
UNHCR is monitoring the seasonal drought in Teknaf. As of the end of April 2021, water reservoirs supplying water to refugees and the host community were at 18% capacity. UNHCR is ensuring the continuity of access to basic water services through a water supply network from areas of surplus. UNHCR continues to tackle the longstanding and recurrent water shortage in Teknaf, including through a recent funding agreement with the Government of Japan, to extract, transport and distribute groundwater for host communities and refugees.
The imposed COVID-19 restrictions have affected the implementation of some critical WASH activities including access to materials from suppliers.
Way Forward
With support from the Government of the Netherlands, UNHCR has planned a technical feasibility study for a large surface reservoir in Teknaf, the project is planned to start in July.
From May 2021, UNHCR will expand its operations to cover gaps that operational partners cannot fill due to funding shortages, in parts of Camps 1W, 3, 5, 17, 21, 26 and 27.