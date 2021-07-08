Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response Factsheet - WASH (April 2021)

Progress (March - April 2021)

The construction of the Faecal Sludge Treatment plant of capacity 6 cubic meters per day and its Intermediate Faecal Sludge Transfer Network in Camp 21 was completed. The plant is expected to serve some 5,000 individuals. The plant and network shall ensure that human faecal waste is safely transferred, treated, and disposed of to reduce public health risks.

The joint UNHCR-MSF construction of a centralized Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant with a capacity 180 cubic meters per day in Kutupalong is ongoing and will be completed by October 2021. The plant, together with the planned intermediate Fecal Sludge Transfer Network, will ensure a sustainable management system for fecal sludge from Kutupalong Registered Camp, Camps 1E, 1W, 2E, 2W and the immediate host community areas.

In response to the seasonal drought in Teknaf, UNHCR completed the newly drilled borehole and the setup of a new pipeline to connect the water source to the existing water distribution system in Camp 26 is underway. In addition, the excavation of an existing surface reservoir in Camp 26 to get an additional 2,300m3 additional volume of water is ongoing.