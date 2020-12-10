Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response Factsheet - WASH (as of 31 October 2020)

WASH OBJECTIVES

Provision of adequate, acceptable, safe and dignified life-saving water supply and sanitation services Ensure refugees have access to information for hygiene promotion in their communities Ensure WASH assistance is sustainable and costeffective, incorporating environmental protection

PROGRESS (SEPTEMBER - OCTOBER)

UNHCR and Partners operated and maintained 17 water networks in the 14 camps to ensure continuous supply of safe water to the refugees. Water supply to 26,000 refugees was secured through strengthening the surface water reservoir dyke of Nayapara RC. Furthermore UNHCR and Partners undertook emergency preparedness for water shortage in Teknaf camps.

In order to optimise monitoring of water supply networks, the WASH team commenced the LoraWAN Project-an innovative remote monitoring system. Two capacity building trainings were conducted for the WASH Partners on the LoraWAN Technology and stakeholder meetings with other sectors for awareness creation and information sharing on the new approach.

The WASH team awaits the arrival of the LoraWAN devices to Cox's Bazar for onward installations. This will monitor in real time the key parameters of water supply such as flows, water levels in tanks and boreholes etc for faster decision making and response in case of anomalies.

Land aquisition for the centralised Faecal Sludge Treatment Plant (FSTP) in Kutupalong was finalised and preliminary works such as site clearance have commenced. The centralised FSTP of capacity 180 m3/day is expected to effectively manage the faecal wastes from Camps 1E, 1W, 2E, 2W and Kutupalong RC. This is a milestone in the WASH sector to ensure there is a centralised facility where large volumes of faecal wastes shall be treated in a sustainable manner thereby minimising the public health and environmental risks associated with poor management of faecal wastes.

Waste water quality monitoring (sampling, testing and analysis) for 50 samples from 09 FSTPs were conducted by ICDDRB. The exercise is expected to be completed by Dec 2020, to inform the WASH team of the performance of the different faecal sludge treatment facilities and the quality of the effluent for planning and decision making purposes.

Eight Vacutugs were procured by UNHCR and handed over to the PPA Partners for desludging filled up pit latrines. A two days hands-on training of the operators and managers of the Vacutugs on the operation and maintenance by the service providers MAWTs and TATA was conducted, including field testing the equipment.

In the face of Covid-19 pandemic where handwashing remains one of the key preventive measures of controlling the spread of the virus, UNHCR and WASH partners commemorated the “Global Hand Washing day 2020 ” with the theme "Hand Hygiene for All".

Through various activities like focus group discussions, mass campaigns, hand washing demonstrations, art competitions and block level campaigns, the importance of handwashing in controlling Covid-19 and other water borne diseases such as acute watery diarrhea, cholera etc were emphasised to the population.