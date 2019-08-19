19 Aug 2019

Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response Factsheet - WASH (as of 31 May 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.38 MB)

WASH OBJECTIVES

  1. Adequate, acceptable, safe and dignified life-saving water supply and sanitation services

  2. Refugees have access to information for promoting hygiene in their communities

  3. WASH assistance is sustainable and cost-effective,

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

  • 371,582 refugees in 14 camps reached with UNHCR supported WASH activities

  • 150,000 people reached with large-capacity fecal waste treatment plant (in partnership with Oxfam)

  • 14 chlorinated water networks completed with others under construction

PROGRESS

UNHCR and partners developed WASH facilities while dealing with a very challenging topography and the initial acute emergency needs of the response. Improvements made over 2018 included upgraded latrines with larger volume pits to last longer; a large-capacity fecal waste treatment plant (in partnership with Oxfam) to serve a 150,000 people; and a move towards supplying safer water supply through a chlorinated water networks to support both refugees and the host community. 14 networks are now completed with others under construction.

UNHCR is continuing to closely monitor groundwater resources to ensure their sustainable use. Water purification tablets and containers for collection and storage of water were distributed to refugees.

UNHCR also trained 677 WASH field staff (including partner organisations) and refugee volunteers, and organised a rapid WASH assessment and repair works in 2018. Within the host community UNHCR repaired drainage systems and built latrines for schools, as well as a waste water treatment plant as part of its Quick Impact Projects.
Hygiene promotion activities remain in critical need and are being boosted to avert public health incidents.

WASH staff are developing new modalities to deliver unified public health messages with health teams working in the settlements. This combined programme aime to prevent a dengue fever outbreak.

WASH is working closely with the protection unit to define and deliver hygiene kits, including menstrual hygiene kits; these continue to be distributed to girls and women across the camp.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.