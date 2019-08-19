Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response Factsheet - WASH (as of 31 May 2019)

WASH OBJECTIVES

Adequate, acceptable, safe and dignified life-saving water supply and sanitation services Refugees have access to information for promoting hygiene in their communities WASH assistance is sustainable and cost-effective,

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

371,582 refugees in 14 camps reached with UNHCR supported WASH activities

150,000 people reached with large-capacity fecal waste treatment plant (in partnership with Oxfam)

14 chlorinated water networks completed with others under construction

PROGRESS

UNHCR and partners developed WASH facilities while dealing with a very challenging topography and the initial acute emergency needs of the response. Improvements made over 2018 included upgraded latrines with larger volume pits to last longer; a large-capacity fecal waste treatment plant (in partnership with Oxfam) to serve a 150,000 people; and a move towards supplying safer water supply through a chlorinated water networks to support both refugees and the host community. 14 networks are now completed with others under construction.

UNHCR is continuing to closely monitor groundwater resources to ensure their sustainable use. Water purification tablets and containers for collection and storage of water were distributed to refugees.

UNHCR also trained 677 WASH field staff (including partner organisations) and refugee volunteers, and organised a rapid WASH assessment and repair works in 2018. Within the host community UNHCR repaired drainage systems and built latrines for schools, as well as a waste water treatment plant as part of its Quick Impact Projects.

Hygiene promotion activities remain in critical need and are being boosted to avert public health incidents.

WASH staff are developing new modalities to deliver unified public health messages with health teams working in the settlements. This combined programme aime to prevent a dengue fever outbreak.

WASH is working closely with the protection unit to define and deliver hygiene kits, including menstrual hygiene kits; these continue to be distributed to girls and women across the camp.