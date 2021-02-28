Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response Factsheet - WASH (as of 31 December 2020)

PROGRESS (NOVEMBER-DECEMBER)

UNHCR WASH Unit in close collaboration with the Programme Unit and the WASH Partners, worked on the 2021 planning, budgeting and the finalization of the relevant PPA documents. In principle, the 3 WASH Partners (NGO Forum, BRAC and Oxfam) of 2020 shall be maintained to implement the WASH Program in 2021 however with some changes in tasks and areas of responsibility. For instance operation and maintenance of WASH facilities in Camps 3 & 4 shall be implemented by BRAC and NGO Forum respectively in addition to their current area of coverage, while Oxfam shall focus mainly on infrastructure development and operation of major WASH facilities such as Faecal Sludge Transfer Networks among others.

Most of the ongoing 2020 PPA activities were completed by the WASH partners in their respective areas of coverage with expenditure rate of over 99%. For example, in Camp-2W, all the works have been completed successfully and new constructions by BRAC have been handed over to CIC for subsequent (2021) repair and maintenance by SHED. Solid waste composting site at Camp 26 and NYP RC completed and operationalized by NGOF. Dams constructions in Teknaf by NGO Forum were completed as well as water pipe line (6560 ft) connection from Leda Canal to NYP RC Camp reservoir pending pumping house construction. In Camp-2E however, the solid waste composting site construction was at 98% completion by the end of December 2020 when the work was suspended due to some unavoidable circumstances (Clash with some miscreants) and the issue was duly acknowledged to the responsible CIC.

The Annual WASH Knowledge, Attitude and Practices (KAP) survey and Infrastructure sweep were conducted by the WASH team (UNHCR and the WASH Partners) in all UNHCR managed camps. This will be used to facilitate and guide implementation of the WASH program 2021 to ensure better service delivery as it presented the current status of the WASH facilities as well as the level of knowledge, attitudes and practices of the beneficiaries in relation to WASH services.

The World Toilet Day (19th November) was commemorated in the Camps while maintaining Covid 19 SOPs. With the theme “Sustainable sanitation and climate change” the WASH team utilized this opportunity to sensitize the POCs on the importance of proper sanitation management and emphasized the need for their active involvement and contribution in the full sanitation chain to ensure sustainable sanitation for all.

Solid waste cleaning campaign held at all blocks of camp-1W. ACF, BRAC and CCDB jointly organized the cleaning campaign and cleaning activities. Camp-in-Charge (CiC) inaugurated centrally of the camp. CCDB organized separate discussion and inauguration for their block-G.

Respective partners engaged staffs, volunteers and communities for the cleaning activities. Similarly, block cleaning campaign was done at Camp 26 and NYP RC, inaugurated by CIC.

Hygiene Promotion activities focus on AWD and COVID-19 conducted in all camps, with key targeted messages. No. of 154568 individuals were reached with approved key COVID-19 and AWD messages through HH visit during this reporting period while 268978 individuals were reached with approved key COVID-19 messages through media messages.