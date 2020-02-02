Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response Factsheet - WASH (as of 31 December 2019)

WASH OBJECTIVES

Adequate, acceptable, safe and dignified water supply, hygiene and sanitation services Refugees have access to information for promoting hygiene in their communities WASH assistance is sustainable and cost-effective, incorporating environmental protection

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS in 2019

372,561 refugees in 14 camps supported with UNHCR supported WASH activities

290,000 people reached with one large centralized and multiple small-capacity, fecal sludge treatment plants respectively

17 solar power based chlorinated large water networks completed with others under construction in Kutupalong. Two large and 36 small surface water treatment plants are operational in Teknaf area

PROGRESS

UNHCR and partners developed WASH facilities over 2017 - 2019 while dealing with a very challenging topography and the initial acute emergency. Improvements made over 2019 included upgraded latrines with larger volume pits to last longer; a large-capacity fecal waste treatment plant (in partnership with Oxfam) to serve 150,000 people; and a move towards supplying safer water supply through chlorinated water networks to support both refugees and the host community. 55 networks are now completed with others under construction. UNHCR is continuing to closely monitor groundwater resources to ensure their sustainable and safe use. Water purification tablets and containers for collection and storage of water were distributed to refugees. In water scarcity areas, mainly in Teknaf, surface water is the only option. Currently 38 water treatment plants are running from surface water sources. Several numbers of temporary dams re-construction are ongoing to secure water for next dry season.

In 2019, within the host community UNHCR constructed and repaired drainage systems and built latrines for schools, as well as a waste water treatment plant as part of its Quick Impact Projects.

Hygiene promotion activities remain critical need and are being boosted to avert public health incidents. WASH staff are developing new modalities to deliver unified public health messages with health teams working in the settlements. This combined programme aims to contribute to prevention measures to reduce risks of dengue fever and AWD outbreaks.

WASH is working closely with UNHCR protection teams to deliver hygiene kits, including menstrual hygiene kits; These kits continue to be distributed to girls and women across the camps as part of UNHCR support to refugees.