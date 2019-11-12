Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Response Factsheet - WASH (as of 30 September 2019)

WASH OBJECTIVES

Adequate, acceptable, safe and dignified life-saving water supply and sanitation services Refugees have access to information for promoting hygiene in their communities WASH assistance is sustainable and cost-effective, incorporating environmental protection

KEY ACHIEVEMENTS

372,561 refugees in 14 camps reached with UNHCR supported WASH activities

150,000 and 140,000 people reached with a large centralized and multiple small-capacity fecal sludge treatment plant respectively

17 solar power based chlorinated large water networks completed with others under construction in Kutupalong. Two large and 36 small water treatmenet plants are operational in Teknaf area

PROGRESS

UNHCR and partners developed WASH facilities while dealing with a very challenging topography and the initial acute emergency needs of the response. Improvements made over 2018 included upgraded latrines with larger volume pits to last longer; a large-capacity fecal waste treatment plant (in partnership with Oxfam) to serve 150,000 people; and a move towards supplying safer water supply through a chlorinated water networks to support both refugees and the host community. 55 networks are now completed with others under construction. UNHCR is continuing to closely monitor groundwater resources to ensure their sustainable use. Water purification tablets and containers for collection and storage of water were distributed to refugees. In the water scarcity areas, in Teknaf, where surface water is the only option, currently 38 small water treatment plants are running from surface water sources. Sevaral numbers of temorary dams re-construction are ongoing to secure water for next dry season.

Within the host community UNHCR constructed and repaired drainage systems and built latrines for schools, as well as a waste water treatment plant as part of its Quick Impact Projects.

Hygiene promotion activities remain in critical need and are being up scaled to reduce the risk of communicable disease outbreaks. WASH staff are developing new modalities to deliver unified public health messages with health teams working in the settlements. Messages are presently focused to the prevention of dengue and diarrhoea diseases.

WASH is working closely with UNHCR protection unit to define and deliver hygiene kits, including menstrual hygiene kits; these continue to be distributed to girls and women across the camps.