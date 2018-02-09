09 Feb 2018

Bangladesh - Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan March – December 2018

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 08 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (233.74 KB)

to assist
485 000 people

FAO requires
USD 22.4 million

period
March – December 2018

Since 25 August 2017, 688 000 Rohingya refugees escaping violence and persecution in Myanmar have settled in camps, settlements and within host communities in Cox’s Bazar district, Bangladesh, bringing the total number of refugees in the area to more than 900 300.

Objectives

FAO is working with partners in the Food Security Sector to:

• Ensure and sustain timely provision of life-saving and life-sustaining assistance for Rohingya refugees and host communities.

• Promote, enhance and strengthen livelihoods and self-reliance opportunities of local host communities and Rohingya refugees through social and economic empowerment, including strengthening of community-based infrastructures such as markets.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

Mobile usage continues to grow across the world and browsers are introducing new features that enable web developers to introduce app-like features on their website.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.