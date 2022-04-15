Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Crisis Joint Response Plan 2022

Nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh live in camps in Cox’s Bazar and on the island of Bhasan Char, relying entirely on humanitarian aid.

The influx of refugees adds immense pressure on host communities and the environment, in a densely populated country at risk of extreme weather events.

Refugee and host communities need urgent support, and environmentally-sound solutions, to improve food production and access.

TO ASSIST 67 000 people

FAO REQUIRES USD 6.15 million

JANUARY–DECEMBER 2022

Urgency of humanitarian agricultural assistance

In Bangladesh, climate-related disasters and the e ects of the COVID-19 pandemic have exacerbated vulnerabilities and have worsened the food security situation of Rohingya refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar. Overcrowded camps and strained host families, especially in Teknaf and Ukhiya sub-districts, have led the Government of Bangladesh to relocate some 17 000 Rohingya refugees, of whom 56 percent children, to Bhasan Char. An additional 83 000 refugees from the camps in Cox’s Bazar are planned to be relocated to a remote silt island in the Bay of Bengal.

Despite the challenging conditions in Bhasan Char as well as in Cox’s Bazar, supporting the livelihoods and resilience of a ected people is crucial to the humanitarian response. Rehabilitating land and providing both refugee and host communities with agricultural, fisheries and livestock production assistance can equip them with the necessary means to feed themselves thereby increasing their self-reliance.

Coordination

As co-leads of the Food Security Cluster (FSC) in Bangladesh, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Food Programme work closely with 52 local and international partners, in collaboration with government counterparts, to ensure a needs-based, coordinated and e ective response.