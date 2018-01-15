15 Jan 2018

Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Crisis Bi-Weekly Snapshot - 14 January 2018

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration, Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 14 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (957.1 KB)

Since 25 August 2017, more than 656,000 Rohingya refugees have fled violence in Myanmar and crossed into Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Not only has the pace of new arrivals made this the fastest growing refugee crisis, the concentration of refugees in Cox’s Bazar is now amongst the densest in the world.

Key numbers

212,000 Rohingya estimated to be in Cox’s Bazar before the August influx

656,000 New arrivals as of 14 January 2018

868,000 Total number of Rohingya refugees estimated to be in Cox’s Bazar.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb Lite - thinking about low bandwidth-countries Progressive Web App

By Amy Benson

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.