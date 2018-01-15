Bangladesh: Rohingya Refugee Crisis Bi-Weekly Snapshot - 14 January 2018

Since 25 August 2017, more than 656,000 Rohingya refugees have fled violence in Myanmar and crossed into Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Not only has the pace of new arrivals made this the fastest growing refugee crisis, the concentration of refugees in Cox’s Bazar is now amongst the densest in the world.

Key numbers

212,000 Rohingya estimated to be in Cox’s Bazar before the August influx

656,000 New arrivals as of 14 January 2018

868,000 Total number of Rohingya refugees estimated to be in Cox’s Bazar.