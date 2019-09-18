18 Sep 2019

Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W37 2019

Report
from Government of Bangladesh, World Health Organization
Published on 17 Sep 2019 View Original
Download PDF (5.4 MB)

Highlights:

▪ Hospital admission of diarrhoeal diseases relatively increase.
▪ Acute respiratory infection (ARI), diarrheal diseases & unexplained fever are the diseases with highest proportional morbidity in last week. These syndromic conditions remained relatively the same within this week
▪ Dengue situation remains unchanged and risk is present within the camps

EWARS Reporting Updates

▪ Total 154 / 187 (79%) health facilities registered in EWARS
▪ Only 120 / 154 weekly reports received last week
▪ Completeness and Timeliness for this week is 77%.
▪ Total 27 alerts were triggered this week which is less than previous week (50 reported last week). ▪ All alerts were reviewed and verified by EWARS team.

Dengue Situation Update

▪ 1 suspected dengue cases were reported in EWARS via weekly reporting form and no confirm case reported in week 37.
▪ A total 41 dengue cases reported in EWARS in 2019; 33 Suspected and 5 Confirmed reported via weekly report form and 3 additional cases from host community were report via dengue case report form 1 Suspected 2 Confirmed
▪ WHO is supporting partners with Dengue Rapid Diagnostic Tests, IEC materials and technical guidance on dengue case management, including a checklist on vector control.

