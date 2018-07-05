Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W26 2018, 30 June 2018

An estimated total FDMN population of 866 000, of which 734 176 (85%) under surveillance in the Early Warning Alert and Response System (EWARS).

171 (63%) health facilities currently registered as active EWARS reporting sites.

96 (56%) facilities reported in EWARS fewer than previous week (111 weekly reports in week 25) by Tuesday 3 July, 2018 resulting in a cumulative completeness of 68% in 2018.