Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W24 2018, 17 June 2018

170 (63%) health facilities are currently registered as active EWARS reporting sites and no new facilities registered this week.

In week 24, 56 weekly reports (33%) were received by Tuesday 19 June 2018, resulting in a cumulative completeness of 69% in 2018. This sudden drop of reporting rate is mostly due to the heavy rain and the public holidays that took place this week.

4 alerts were triggered this week. All alerts went through initial verification within 72 hours of being triggered by WHO EWARS team.

WHO EWARS team