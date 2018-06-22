22 Jun 2018

Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W24 2018, 17 June 2018

Report
from Government of Bangladesh, World Health Organization
Published on 17 Jun 2018 View Original
Download PDF (1.4 MB)

  • 170 (63%) health facilities are currently registered as active EWARS reporting sites and no new facilities registered this week.

  • In week 24, 56 weekly reports (33%) were received by Tuesday 19 June 2018, resulting in a cumulative completeness of 69% in 2018. This sudden drop of reporting rate is mostly due to the heavy rain and the public holidays that took place this week.

  • 4 alerts were triggered this week. All alerts went through initial verification within 72 hours of being triggered by WHO EWARS team.

  • WHO EWARS team successfully organized a training program for the mobile medical teams (MMTs) this week as part of the emergency preparedness plan. A new reporting from and an Event Based Surveillance (EBS) form have been introduced in EWARS for MMTs.

