Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W23 2018, 12 June 2018
An estimated total FDMN population of 866 000, of which 734 176 (85%) are under surveillance in the Early Warning Alert and Response System (EWARS).
170 (63%) health facilities are currently registered as active EWARS reporting sites and no new facilities registered this week.
This week, 104 weekly reports were received in time, resulting in a cumulative completeness of 69% for 2018.
A total of 29 alerts were triggered this week. All alerts went through initial verification within 72 hours of being triggered. 16 alerts are currently being monitored by WHO EWARS team.
Through Event Based Surveillance (EBS) a gender based violence (GBV) against women is reported in EWARS. The report is forwarded to GBV sub-sector for further follow-up.