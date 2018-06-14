Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W23 2018, 12 June 2018

An estimated total FDMN population of 866 000, of which 734 176 (85%) are under surveillance in the Early Warning Alert and Response System (EWARS).

170 (63%) health facilities are currently registered as active EWARS reporting sites and no new facilities registered this week.

This week, 104 weekly reports were received in time, resulting in a cumulative completeness of 69% for 2018.

A total of 29 alerts were triggered this week. All alerts went through initial verification within 72 hours of being triggered. 16 alerts are currently being monitored by WHO EWARS team.