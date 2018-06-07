Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W22 2018, 5 June 2018

An estimated total FDMN population of 866 000, of which 734 176 (85%) are under surveillance in the Early Warning Alert and Response System (EWARS).

A total of 35 alerts were triggered this week. All alerts went through initial verification within 72 hours of being triggered. Of the 35 alerts, 21 alerts are currently being monitored by WHO EWARS team.

For week 22, 116 weekly reports were received by Tuesday of the following week, resulting in a cumulative completeness of 71% for 2018.

170 (63%) health facilities are currently registered as active EWARS reporting sites and no new facilities registered this week.

Diphtheria

As of 2 June 2018, there were 7 682 diphtheria case-patients reported through EWARS, including 686 case-patients who were tested negative by PCR.

This week 51 new case-patients (updated counts as of 5 June 2018) were reported which is slightly lower than previous week (57 case-patients in week 21).

Total of 42 deaths were reported in EWARS (case-fatality proportion <1.0%), no new deaths were reported this week and the last death was recorded on 9 April 2018.

Of all diphtheria cases, 239 case-patients have been laboratory confirmed.

The last laboratory confirmed case-patient was reported on 18 May 2018.

In week 22, one (probable) case-patient was reported from the host community, bringing the total to 63 case-patients.