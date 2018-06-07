07 Jun 2018

Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W22 2018, 5 June 2018

Report
from Government of Bangladesh, World Health Organization
Published on 05 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.4 MB)

An estimated total FDMN population of 866 000, of which 734 176 (85%) are under surveillance in the Early Warning Alert and Response System (EWARS).

  • 170 (63%) health facilities are currently registered as active EWARS reporting sites and no new facilities registered this week.

  • For week 22, 116 weekly reports were received by Tuesday of the following week, resulting in a cumulative completeness of 71% for 2018.

  • A total of 35 alerts were triggered this week. All alerts went through initial verification within 72 hours of being triggered. Of the 35 alerts, 21 alerts are currently being monitored by WHO EWARS team.

Diphtheria

  • As of 2 June 2018, there were 7 682 diphtheria case-patients reported through EWARS, including 686 case-patients who were tested negative by PCR.

  • This week 51 new case-patients (updated counts as of 5 June 2018) were reported which is slightly lower than previous week (57 case-patients in week 21).

  • Total of 42 deaths were reported in EWARS (case-fatality proportion <1.0%), no new deaths were reported this week and the last death was recorded on 9 April 2018.

  • Of all diphtheria cases, 239 case-patients have been laboratory confirmed.
    The last laboratory confirmed case-patient was reported on 18 May 2018.

  • In week 22, one (probable) case-patient was reported from the host community, bringing the total to 63 case-patients.

  • 20 case-patients were laboratory confirmed, 30 were probable and 13 were suspected. No deaths have been reported within the host community

Measles

  • In week 22, there were 32 new suspected measles case-patients reported via weekly reporting, bringing the total number of cases reported in 2018 to 1 374.

Acute Jaundice Syndrome (AJS)

  • 41 case-patients of Acute Jaundice Syndrome (AJS) were reported in week 22, which is slightly lower than the previous week. Since January 2018, there has been a total of 2 253 reported cases.

Acute Respiratory Infection (ARI)

  • In week 22, a total of 8300 case-patients were reported in EWARS through weekly report form which bringing the total number of reported case-patients to 222 942 and the proportional morbidity to 11.8% in 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.