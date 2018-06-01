Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W21 2018, 29 May 2018

• An estimated total FDMN population of 866 000, of which 728 786 (84%) are under surveillance in the Early Warning Alert and Response System (EWARS).

• 170 health facilities are currently registered as active EWARS reporting sites and no new facilities registered this week.

• For week 21, 119 weekly reports were received by Tuesday of the following week, resulting in a cumulative completeness of 71% for 2018.

• A total of 47 alerts were triggered this week. All alerts went through initial verification within 72 hours of being triggered. Of the 47 alerts, 22 alerts are currently being monitored.

Diphtheria

• As of 26 May 2018, there were 7 630 diphtheria case-patients reported through EWARS, including 681 case-patients who were tested negative by PCR.

• This week 47 new case-patients were reported which is slightly lower than previous week (58 case-patients in week 20).

• Total of 42 deaths were reported in EWARS (case-fatality proportion <1.0%), no new deaths were reported this week and the last death was recorded on 9 April 2018.

• Of all diphtheria cases, 238 case-patients have been laboratory confirmed. The last laboratory confirmed case-patient was reported on 18 May 2018.

• In week 21, three (1 probable and 2 suspected) case-patient were reported from the host community, bringing the total to 60 case-patients. • 20 case-patients were laboratory confirmed, 29 were probable and 13 were suspected. No deaths have been reported within the host community.

Measles

• In week 21, there were 20 new suspected measles case-patients reported via weekly reporting, bringing the total number of cases reported in 2018 to 1 319.

Acute Jaundice Syndrome (AJS)

• In week 21, there were 55 cases of Acute Jaundice Syndrome (AJS), the same as in the previous week. Since January 2018, there has been a total of 2 146 reported cases.

Malaria

• 9 confirmed malaria case-patient were reported in week 21. The number of confirmed malaria case-patients in 2018 is 61.