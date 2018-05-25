Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W20 2018, 22 May 2018

Epidemiological Highlights Week 20

• An estimated total FDMN population of 866 000 and 728 786 (84%) are under surveillance in Early Warning Alert and Response System (EWARS).

• To date, 170 health facilities are currently registered as active EWARS reporting sites and no new facilities registered this week.

• In week 20, 123 weekly reports were received by Tuesday, resulting in a cumulative completeness of 71% for 2018.

• A total of 43 alerts were triggered this week. All alerts went through initial verification within 72 hours of being triggered. Of the 43 alerts, 19 alerts are currently being monitored including 1 EBS alert by the WHO epidemiology team.

Diphtheria

• As of 19 May 2018, there were 6 918 diphtheria case-patients reported through EWARS and an additional 653 case-patients were tested negative on PCR.

• This week 58 new case-patients were reported which is steady on previous week (59 cases-patients in week 19).

• Total of 42 deaths were reported in EWARS (case-fatality proportion <1.0%), no new deaths were reported in last five weeks.

• Of all diphtheria cases, 237 cases have been laboratory confirmed. The last laboratory confirmed case-patient was reported on 15 May 2018.

• In week 20, one (suspected) case-patient was reported from the host community, bringing the total to 60 case-patients.

• 20 case-patients were laboratory confirmed, 28 were probable and 12 were suspected. No deaths have been reported within the host community.

Measles

• In week 20, there were 19 new suspected measles case-patients bringing the total number of cases reported in 2018 to 1 319.