Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W2 2018, 17 January 2018
Highlights
Total population of 766,460 (89%) under surveillance. 145 (92%) of health facilities enrolled.
Completeness of reporting in W2 was 63% (92/145 health facilities).
Total of 70 alerts were triggered, of which 92% were verified and 14% are undergoing risk assessment.
Indicator-based alerts
Total of 53 indicator based alerts:
Suspected measles/rubella. 38 alerts triggered (total of 164 cases, 139 (85%) under 5). All reported to have met the clinical case definition of measles and treated symptomatically. Ongoing measles transmission camps highly likely. Majority of cases referred to, or seen at, SCI, MSF, IOM, BDRCS and Ukhia UHC. No sample collection done.
- Action: Re-establish systematic line listing of all cases with protocol for sample collection and testing. Review need for further measles vaccination campaigns.
Acute jaundice syndrome. 13 indicator-based alerts and 5 event-based alerts triggered (total of 104 cases, 35 (34%) under 5). Weekly reports predominantly from Jamtoli, Balukhali MS, Moynarghona/Bagghona and Zones EE, PP, EE, AA of Kutupalong.
- Action: Re-establish systematic line listing of all cases with protocol for sample collection and testing.
Suspected AFP. 1 case reported from IRC Bagghona. Patient lost to follow-up and no samples taken.
- Action: Immediate notification of such cases to MoH and WHO joint alert response cell.
Suspected haemorrhagic fever. 1 alert (Zone NN). Discarded upon verification due to reporting errors. No further action needed.
Event-based alerts
Total of 17 event-based alerts:
5 EBS reports of bloody diarrhoea (14 cases, Kutupalong 5 blocks G12, G9, G54, B4, C2,
Zone TT and Moynarghona/Bagghona), observed blood in stool, no epi-link). Given oral antibiotics. No further action needed.
8 EBS reports of suspected diphtheria cases (13 cases, Blocs G58, G53, G44, G1, A17,
Zone AA, PP, YY, Jamtoli. Referred to DTCs). No further action needed.
1 EBS report of mumps. Contact tracing done and nothing significant found. Cases treated symptomatically. No further action needed.
1 EBS report of suspected tuberculosis (1 case, Zone YY). Referred to Ukhia HC for follow-up. No further action needed.
1 EBS report of acute watery diarrhoea (17 cases, Zone SS).
- Action: Requires further follow-up to determine if cases are epi-linked and if there is a need to collect samples.
1 EBS report of adverse vaccine reaction (3 cases, Zone EE).
Action: Refer to IVD team in MoH and WHO.