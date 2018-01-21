Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W2 2018, 17 January 2018

Suspected measles/rubella. 38 alerts triggered (total of 164 cases, 139 (85%) under 5). All reported to have met the clinical case definition of measles and treated symptomatically. Ongoing measles transmission camps highly likely. Majority of cases referred to, or seen at, SCI, MSF, IOM, BDRCS and Ukhia UHC. No sample collection done.

Action: Re-establish systematic line listing of all cases with protocol for sample collection and testing. Review need for further measles vaccination campaigns.