Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W19 2018, 12 May 2018

Epidemiological Highlights Week 19

A total of 40 alerts were triggered this week. All alerts went through initial verification within 72 hours of being triggered. Of the 40 alerts, 4 alerts are currently being monitored by the WHO epidemiology team.

In week 19, 125 weekly reports were received by Tuesday, resulting in a cumulative completeness of 70% for 2018.

To date, 170 health facilities are currently registered as active EWARS reporting sites with one new facility registered this week.

An estimated total FDMN population of 866 000 and 728 786 (84%) are under surveillance in Early Warning Alert and Response System (EWARS).

Diphtheria

As of 12 May 2018, there were 6 887 diphtheria case-patients reported through EWARS and an additional 617 case-patients were tested negative on PCR.

This week 59 new case-patients were reported which is less than previous week (33 case-patients in week 18 with additional 27 casepatients tested negative on PCR).

Total of 42 deaths were reported in EWARS (case-fatality proportion <1.0%), no new deaths were reported in last four weeks.

Of all diphtheria cases, 235 cases have been laboratory confirmed. The last laboratory confirmed case-patient was reported on 07 May 2018.

In week 19, two (probable) case-patients were reported from the host community, bringing the total to 60 case-patients.