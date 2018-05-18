18 May 2018

Bangladesh: Rohingya Emergency Response EWARS Epidemiological Bulletin W19 2018, 12 May 2018

from Government of Bangladesh, World Health Organization
Published on 12 May 2018
Epidemiological Highlights Week 19

  • An estimated total FDMN population of 866 000 and 728 786 (84%) are under surveillance in Early Warning Alert and Response System (EWARS).

  • To date, 170 health facilities are currently registered as active EWARS reporting sites with one new facility registered this week.

  • In week 19, 125 weekly reports were received by Tuesday, resulting in a cumulative completeness of 70% for 2018.

  • A total of 40 alerts were triggered this week. All alerts went through initial verification within 72 hours of being triggered. Of the 40 alerts, 4 alerts are currently being monitored by the WHO epidemiology team.

Diphtheria

  • As of 12 May 2018, there were 6 887 diphtheria case-patients reported through EWARS and an additional 617 case-patients were tested negative on PCR.

  • This week 59 new case-patients were reported which is less than previous week (33 case-patients in week 18 with additional 27 casepatients tested negative on PCR).

  • Total of 42 deaths were reported in EWARS (case-fatality proportion <1.0%), no new deaths were reported in last four weeks.

  • Of all diphtheria cases, 235 cases have been laboratory confirmed. The last laboratory confirmed case-patient was reported on 07 May 2018.

  • In week 19, two (probable) case-patients were reported from the host community, bringing the total to 60 case-patients.

  • Of theses 19 case-patients were laboratory confirmed, 30 were probable and 11 were suspected. No deaths have been reported within the host community

Measles

  • In week 19, there were 30 new suspected measles case-patients bringing the total number of cases reported in 2018 to 1 298.

