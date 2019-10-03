Bangladesh: Response to the 2019 monsoon floods - Draft Synthesis report of the September 2019 meeting with Local NGOs

1. Introduction

On 19 September 2019, the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office organized an inter-cluster/working group meeting with the participation of the nine (9) local NGOs performing the role of district focal point of the response to the monsoon floods: Caritas Bangladesh, Grameen Bikas Foundation (GBF), Gana Unnayan Kendra (GUK), Adarsha Polly Unnayan Songstha (APUS), Mahideb Jubo Somaj Kallayan Somity (MJSKS), Manab Mukti Sangstha (MMS), Efforts for Rural Advancement (ERA), Society for Sylhet resources advancement (SRAC) and Palli Unnayan Sangstha (PUS).

The objectives of the meeting was to benefit from an update on the implementation of the HRP by the local NGOs and to learn about possible gaps, challenges and success stories. The expected outcome of the meeting was to identify ways to strengthen coordination at district level and to overcome identified challenges. All background on the humanitarian response to the monsoon floods is available here.