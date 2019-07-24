Bangladesh: Report of the MoDMR workshop with the HCTT on the revision of the Standing Orders on Disaster (SOD)

1. Introduction

The Standing Orders on Disaster (SOD) are an important part of the Disaster Regulatory framework in Bangladesh. The SOD were first introduced in 1997, revised in 1999 and, again, in 2010. Prepared to clarify duties and responsibilities in disaster management at all levels, they outline the roles and responsibilities of the ministries, divisions, agencies, organizations, committees, public representatives and citizens to cope with any natural disaster. With the objective of ensuring the national leadership and ownership of the humanitarian cluster/sector system in Bangladesh, the MoDMR agreed for the HCTT members to participate to revision of the SOD notably to take into consideration the Disaster Management Act enacted in 2012.

Against that backdrop, a dedicated workshop was organized by the MoDMR with the support of the RCO.

The workshop took place on 27th March 2017 at the Radisson Blu (See annexed agenda). The objective of the workshop was for the clusters and working groups affiliated to the HCTT to share their views/recommendations as part of the SOD revision process. The overall objective being to increase the national leadership and ownership of the humanitarian cluster/sector system for increased efficiency in disaster preparedness and response.