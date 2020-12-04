Bangladesh
Bangladesh – Relocation of Rohingya refugees (DG ECHO, UN) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 December 2020)
- Over the past three weeks there has been a renewed push from the Government of Bangladesh on a potential transfer of Rohingya refugees from Cox's Bazar to remote island of Bashan Char. The situation is now evolving fast. Some two thousands of refugees were transferred to a transit center, in preparation for a relocation to the island that is supposed to happen today, 4 December.
- Over the past weeks humanitarian partners were contacted to gauge their willingness to deploy basic humanitarian assistance on the island. Though UN and INGO have remained silent, local NGOs are not as able to withstand government pressure. Some participated in a visit to the island two weeks ago.
- The Bangladesh government still has not officially communicated on its plan, though there have been informal diplomatic contacts, including with the Prime Minister's adviser.