Bangladesh / Refugee Situation : COVID-19 Response (1-31 October 2020)

Overview

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports over 5,150 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cox’s Bazar since earlier in the year when the first case was detected in the district. This includes 336 cases from among refugees living in the 34 camps in Cox’s Bazar. Some 71 host community members and 9 refugees have sadly died to date. Testing rates for refugees averaged over 100 tests a day in October.

The COVID-19 treatment services put in place by the authorities and humanitarian agencies in Cox’s Bazar continue to have sufficient capacity to support patients with required medical assistance. In UNHCR-supported facilities, nearly 470 people from both refugee and host communities have so far received treatment in two Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITCs) in Ukhiya and Kutupalong and also in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) that UNHCR established at Sadar Hospital, the District’s principal healthcare facility