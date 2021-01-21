Bangladesh / Refugee Situation : COVID-19 Response (1 – 31 December 2020)

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Government of Bangladesh reports over 5,600 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cox’s Bazar since earlier in 2020 when the first case was detected in the district. This includes over 360 cases among refugees living in the 34 camps in Cox’s Bazar. So far,10 refugees have sadly died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 treatment services put in place by the authorities and humanitarian agencies in Cox’s Bazar continue to have enough capacity to support patients for required medical assistance.

The COVID-19 seroprevalence study sample collection phase was completed at the end of December. The study, led by the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research in Bangladesh and the WHO, seeks to help understand the immunity of refugees to COVID-19. Results are expected in the first quarter of 2021.