Bangladesh / Refugee Situation : COVID-19 Response (1-30 September 2020)

Overview

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports over 4,760 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cox’s Bazar since the first case was detected in the district. Among the confirmed cases, there have been 261 cases among refugees living in the 34 Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. Some 68 host community members and 8 refugees have sadly died to date. Testing rates for refugees averaged over 185 tests a day in September. There is a need to further increase testing especially among the older population who are at an increased risk of developing severe forms of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 treatment services put in place by the authorities and humanitarian agencies in Cox’s Bazar continue to have sufficient capacity to support patients with required medical assistance. In UNHCR-supported facilities, nearly 400 people from both refugee and host communities have so far received treatment in two Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITCs) in Ukhiya and Kutupalong and also through care being provided in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) that UNHCR was instrumental in establishing at Sadar Hospital, the District’s principal healthcare facility.

UNHCR continues to exercise caution in conducting humanitarian activities in the camps in line with the public health directions given by Bangladesh’s authorities and WHO.