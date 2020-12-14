Bangladesh / Refugee Situation : COVID-19 Response (1-30 November 2020)

Overview

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports over 5,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cox’s Bazar since earlier in the year when the first case was detected in the district. This includes over 350 cases from among refugees living in the 34 camps in Cox’s Bazar. Some 10 refugees have sadly died to date.

The COVID-19 treatment services put in place by the authorities and humanitarian agencies in Cox’s Bazar continue to have sufficient capacity to support patients for required medical assistance. However, Bangladesh is preparing for a possible second wave of COVID-19 infections.

More than 550 people from both refugee and host communities have so far received treatment in two UNHCR supported Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITCs) in Ukhiya and Kutupalong and in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) that UNHCR established at Sadar Hospital, the District’s principal healthcare facility.