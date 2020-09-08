Bangladesh / Refugee Situation : Covid 19 Preparation/Response (16-31 august 2020)

Overview

As of 31 August, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported close to 4,000 cases of COVID-19 in Cox’s Bazar in the host community, and some 100 refugees in the camps have also tested positive. Among the refugee population, 6 have died. To date, the health services put in place have had sufficient capacity to support all patients with COVID-19 and provide medical assistance. Over 280 people, including refugees and members of the host community, have so far received treatment in two UNHCR-supported Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI ITCs) in Ukhiya and Kutupalong, as well as in an Intensive Care Unit that UNHCR was instrumental in establishing at Sadar Hospital, the District’s principal healthcare facility.

There has been an easing of some lockdown measures in Cox’s Bazar District. UNHCR and its partners continue to follow guidelines set by Bangladesh’s Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC) on the critical activities that are permitted in the camps. The guidelines on critical activities allowed in the camps was last updated on 24 August, and includes limited registration activities and expanded monsoon response and repair work in addition to the most essential services related to health, water and sanitation and distribution of food, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) for cooking fuel and other items. UNHCR and its partners continue to exercise care in conducting activities in the camps with as low a footprint as possible, as the risk posed by the virus to the refugee community and humanitarian staff remains high.