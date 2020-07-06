Bangladesh / Refugee Response: COVID-19 Response (15-30 June 2020)

Overview

As of 30 June, WHO reported over 2,623 cases of COVID-19 in Cox’s Bazar, including a number of front-line healthcare staff and humanitarian staff. As of 30 June, 50 refugees have tested positive for COVID-19. Five refugees have sadly died. Some 39 refugees are currently undergoing quarantine in facilities run by UNHCR. Cox’s Bazar District continues to see an increase in COVID-19 positive cases.

The Cox’s Bazar municipality has been designated as a ‘Red Zone’ with special measures in place to control the spread of the virus, which are also applied in the areas where refugee settlements are situated. These restrictions do not allow gatherings, and humanitarian staff movements within Cox’s Bazar significantly reduced. There are, however, exceptions for emergency services and humanitarian agencies involved in critical activities in the camps.