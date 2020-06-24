Bangladesh / Refugee Response: COVID-19 Response (1-15 June 2020)

Overview

As of 15 June, 38 refugees have been tested positive for COVID-19. Two refugees have sadly died. Some 119 refugees are currently in quarantine facilities run by UNHCR. Cox’s Bazar District continues to see an increase in COVID-19 positive cases. As of June 15, WHO reported over 1,600 cases of COVID-19 including in the District, including a number of front-line healthcare staff and humanitarian staff.

The Cox’s Bazar municipality has been designated as a ‘Red Zone’ from 6 to 20 June in accordance with a decision of the District Committee on Coronavirus Prevention, to control the spread of infections more effectively.

Special measures also apply in the areas where refugee camps are situated. These restrictions do not allow gatherings, and humanitarian staff movements within Cox’s Bazar are strictly restricted. There are, however, exceptions for emergency services and humanitarian agencies involved in critical activities in the camps.

UNHCR is operating two Severe Acute Respiratory Infection Isolation and Treatment Centres (SARI-ITC). On 20 June, the local district hospital in Cox’s Bazar will open a newly expanded intensive care and high dependency units, with UNHCR’s support. These facilities will offer additional support for critical life-saving care for COVID-19 patients from both the refugee settlements and the local host communities.

Anxiety among refugees over the virus has increased following the confirmation of the first death from the virus in early June. UNHCR and its partners, as well as the wider humanitarian community, continue to provide information to refugees through volunteer community networks. UNHCR and IOM also started to use mobile SMS texts with audio messages to distribute information related to COVID-19