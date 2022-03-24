Bangladesh: Refugee Policy Review Framework Country Summary as at 30 June (March 2022)

BANGLADESH Refugee Policy Review as at 30 June 2020 for World Bank's Mid Term Review of IDA19 Window for Host Communities and Refugees.

As of 30 June 2020, Bangladesh was among the top 10 refugee-hosting countries globally, providing protection and assistance to over 860,000 registered Rohingya refugees from Myanmar. In August 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya arrived in Bangladesh within the span of a few months, joining an estimated 130,000 refugees from earlier waves of forced displacement from Myanmar that have occurred since the 1970s. The Government and people of Bangladesh have responded to the crisis with generosity, and the host communities were the first responders to the crisis, as they had been during earlier waves of displacement. The 2017 inflow has placed great demographic and socioeconomic pressure on the host communities in Cox’s Bazar, with a local population of 2.3 million that was already confronting its own development challenges, and which now hosts the vast majority of refugees in Bangladesh. As voluntary repatriation has not yet materialized due to the absence of conducive conditions in Myanmar, host community members continue to face challenges associated with the presence of large numbers of refugees.