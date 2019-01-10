Bangladesh Refugee Emergency: Sexual & Gender-Based Violence Factsheet (as of November 2018)
Over 730,000 refugees fled Myanmar since August 2017 and are hosted in Bangladesh. Women and girls, as well as men and boys, have reported sexual violence in Myanmar. In Bangladesh, the challenging living conditions exposed them to other sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) risks, including scarce livelihood opportunities, violence by intimate partners, sexual exploitation, trafficking, and child/forced marriages.